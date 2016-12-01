Superior Vehicle Repair Work Options That Make Life Easier

Cars can be time consuming and very costly if you aren't sure how to keep them running well. It is not only important to learn about your particular vehicle's model, you also need to be aware of other tips. Continue reading if you want to save time and money.

Familiarize yourself with the dashboard of your car. Your dashboard should display five different kinds of warning, including the check engine light, oil pressure warning, an alternator warning, a temperature warning and a brake warning. Learn to recognize these different lights so you can easily identify what needs your attention.

When it comes to auto repair, cheaper is not always a good thing. You want someone who is knowledgeable about your make and model of car to be working on it. While you might get by having a friend do your oil change in exchange for dinner, anything more complicated is better left to a professional. You don't want to have to pay extra later to fix those "repairs".

Don't be afraid to ask as many questions as you need. It is your car, and you need to know why it is important to fix a specific item right away. If you are feeling intimated, or you are not receiving straight answers, get a second opinion before signing off on the work.

If you take your car to a mechanic, make sure they have the proper licenses and credentials. Before making your appointment, check their reviews online and their standing with the Better Business Bureau. Don't just look at the positive reviews, but see how the company responds to negative feedback. Every business has the occasional problem, and if they handle the matter quickly and courteously, they may be worth a second look.

In addition to basic tire changing equipment, keep a plastic tote filled with DIY auto repair supplies in the trunk of your car in case of emergencies. Fill it with at least a quart each of motor oil, transmission fluid, steering fluid, and brake fluid and a gallon of water. Add a can of penetrating oil spray, a roll of duct tape, twine, bungee cords and basic tools so that you can manage minor repairs on the road.

If you notice your vehicle's headlights or taillights have blown out, then it is possible to repair these issues yourself rather than visiting a mechanic in order to save money. While it is different with each vehicle, it is much cheaper to do it yourself. Ask someone you know if they can instruct you on how to do it.

If you're performing your own repairs underneath a car and have it raised in the air, ensure that the lifting device you use is secure. Never lift a car that is not on level ground or on a firm surface. Always use jackstands in the proper position and never solely rely on a jack to keep a car raised off the ground.

See if any of your friends or family members have had a positive experience at a particular auto shop. Personal recommendations are usually honest and forthright. You should still always do some research on the person they tell you about. At the minimum, take a look online to see what others are saying about the shop as well.

You can save yourself a great deal of money by repairing your burnt out head or tail lights yourself. Doing so is easier in some cars than others, but it is still cheaper than paying a mechanic to make the replacement. Ask your friends and relatives if they can help with this small repair.

Ask auto body shops that you are considering if they offer a warranty on their repairs. Any reputable shop is more than happy to guarantee their work on new parts for at least a few months. If any one that you talk to does not you should certainly find a different shop.

When it is time to bring your car in for work, think carefully about whether you want to go to the dealer or a local repairman. The dealer often knows the most about your particular type of vehicle, but they generally cost the most as a result. Weigh your options and go with what is right for you.

When working on your engine be certain to wear proper safety equipment. You need ear plugs to protect your hearing, goggles to protect your vision and polyurethane or latex gloves to protect your skin from damage and injury caused by acids and other fluids. If you have long hair, be sure to secure it to avoid having it become caught in moving parts.

When you purchase certain items at auto parts stores, they will install them for free. Keep this in mind when you go and pick them up. For example, a new set of windshield wipers is around five dollars. An auto parts store will usually install them for you for free, while an auto body shop will charge you around $50.

When visiting an auto repair shop, look around to see if there are licenses posted on that walls. These could include state licenses and certifications of specialties, as well as diplomas for degrees earned. When it comes to who is repairing the vehicle that you drive every day, you want them to be qualified and professional.

Top mechanics advise that you look for a mechanic who displays an honest demeanor. They say that, in addition to good BBB ratings and proper licensing and certification, a good mechanic is simply "up-front". Mechanics who avoid eye contact, don't give straight answers and disregard your concerns should be avoided.

Talk it out with the service technician. He or she may know what they are doing, but they may fail to adequately communicate with you about what is going on. Therefore, don't be afraid to question what they are telling you so that you are both on the same page. Communicate your needs clearly so they know what you expect as well.

Check your tire valves regularly. Make sure the caps are still tight and keep a few spare caps around in case you lose one. Your tires could get flat overnight if you lose a cap. You should always double check the caps after inflating your tires or checking the pressure.

The confusion and panic that can sometimes follow a vehicle breakdown are something that most people dread. You have to understand car repairs at least somewhat to feel more confident. Hopefully, you've gained the knowledge that you needed by reading this article.