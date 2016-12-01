Here They Are The Best Vehicle Repair Tips

When you need your car fixed, you usually need it done as soon as you can. That's why it's important for you to not only know what needs to be done, but how you will get it repaired. Whether you will do the repairs or plan to take it to a mechanic, here are some smart auto repair tips.

Wash your car regularly to prevent rust from becoming a problem. Although all cars rust at some point in time, it is possible to delay this from occurring by washing off salt and chemicals immediately. Protect your paint with good wax.

Check the fluids in your car regularly. Check the oil level with the dipstick you can find under your hood. The dipstick should have a mark on it to indicate the ideal oil level. Add a quart of oil if you need to and check the level again after letting your car run for a few minutes.

Take action if you believe a garage or dealership ripped you off. Notify one of the manager and give them a chance to issue a refund. If you are still not satisfied, contact your local Better Business Bureau to file a complaint. Your city or state consumer affair office is also a good resource.

If you are having work done on your car, make sure you get a written estimate beforehand. The estimate should include what is being repaired, the parts that will be needed and the anticipated cost for labor. It should also say that they will call for your approval before doing any additional work which exceeds the amount or time specified.

If you need to fix a scratch or paint over an area, make sure you select the right color. Check the owner's manual to see if you can find a code for the color of your car or look for a sticker located under the hood or on the driver's side front door to find the color code.

Preventative maintenance is very important if you own a car. Do not hesitate to spend money on the tools you need to inspect and maintain your car or having a mechanic look at your car regularly. Maintaining your car regularly could help you save a lot on repairs or towing if your car breaks down.

You do not need to purchase a new filter every time you go in to have an oil change. The auto repair person may show you a worn filter next to a new one and claim it is yours, but be firm and let them know that you do not need a new one right now.

Stick with Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) components. If your car needs parts, choose OEM parts over generic ones. For optimum performance, you should have the OEM parts that are up to the manufacturer's standards. While generic parts are cheaper, they're generally a lower quality than the original ones. This means that you may pay more later for replacements.

Don't postpone repairs on your car. Many car parts are interrelated. Your car can be in a lot of trouble if you ignore or postpone maintenance. Your car's individual parts or entire system can fail. Even ignoring or neglecting simple maintenance jobs like checking the coolant or changing the oil can lead to costly issues. You could even invalidate your warranty.

Consider how well kept an auto repair shop is when making your decisions. A sloppy shop can be a sign that the workmanship you're about to receive will be pretty sloppy as well. Opt for the auto repair shop that keeps its floors and space clean of tools and rubble. It's not a guarantee of great workmanship, but it's a sure sign that your chances are better that you'll receive the service levels you'd like.

Auto repairs at a dealership can be very pricey. The technicians who work at the dealer are often specialists in your model of car. This makes them better able to diagnose and fix problems quickly, getting your car back to you faster. Regular training sessions are also part of their job.

Ask your auto repair shop for a list of fees before you allow any work to be done on your car. Inquire how much any replacement parts will cost and how long the repair is estimated to take so you know how many hours of labor you will be billed for.

Sometimes a mechanic will recommend you do an engine flush, but this is not usually a required maintenance procedure. It's a costly process which is unnecessary unless you're abusing your car.

When you purchase certain items at auto parts stores, they will install them for free. Keep this in mind when you go and pick them up. For example, a new set of windshield wipers is around five dollars. An auto parts store will usually install them for you for free, while an auto body shop will charge you around $50.

When your car gives you trouble, you don't necessarily have to take it to an expensive mechanic. Sometimes, you can even do the repairs yourself. Make use of these great tips so that you can get your car in great condition again.